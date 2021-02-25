Covid-19: Five further deaths and 281 new cases reported in North
Total of 341 patients in hospital with virus, 44 of whom are in intensive care
Healthcare workers walk towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital, Co Armagh. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A further five people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 281 new cases have been confirmed, according to the latest update from the Northern Ireland Department of Health.
It brings the death toll to 2,048 and the total number of cases to 111,932.
On Thursday morning there were 341 Covid-positive patients in hospital in the North, of whom 44 were in intensive care. - PA
More to follow..