Covid-19: Five deaths and 15 new cases reported in State

A further five deaths and 15 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said.

A total of 1,738 people have died of the disease since the pandemic began and 25,489 cases have been confirmed.

Members of NPHET met on Thursday to review the State’s ongoing response to Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said that what had been a “collective and effective national effort” to suppress the disease was now also an individual mission for people.

“Every person must risk assess their own environments, make appropriate decisions about where they will go and who they will meet, and how they can ensure their safety and the safety of those around them,” he said in a statement.

“Continue to follow public health advice, understand the risks of your actions and environments and stay safe.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, the department’s deputy chief medical officer, said transmission of the virus was accelerating globally with 60 per cent of all cases reported in the past month.

“In order to limit the potential for a resurgence of the disease in Ireland, we all must continue to follow public health advice and take responsibility for our individual actions,” he said.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the reproductive number for Covid-19, the number of people infected by each infected person, was now estimated to be closer to one than it has been in recent weeks.

“We have noticed an increase in the number of cases towards the end of last week. It is a trend that NPHET will continue to monitor closely,” he said.

Earlier, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health reported one more Covid-19 death, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 552.

The department also said seven additonal cases of the disease had been confirmed, taking the total to 5,768. A total of 113,283 people have been tested for the disease in Northern Ireland to date.

The latest assessment by the European Centre for Disease Control finds that the State has the lowest current incidence of Covid-19 cases in western Europe.

According to the report, the incidence of the disease in Ireland in the past 14 days is 2.9 cases per 100,000.

Many of the countries that Irish holidaymakers travel to in summer have much higher incidences than us – Spain has an incidence of 9.9, Portugal 47.4, Italy 5.2, France 10.3, the UK 22.7 and Turkey 22.9.

The newly-appointed Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said public health officials were “very concerned” that increased international travel will lead to a second wave of coronavirus in Ireland.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the Covid-19 pandemic internationally has become “quite volatile” with just over one million of the 10 million cases being recorded in the past week with a big increase in infections in France, Portugal and Spain in the last two weeks.

Foreign travel now accounts for 17 per cent of new cases, an increase from about 2 per cent of cases in recent weeks, he said.