Covid-19: EMA finds possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare clotting events

The European Medicines Agency has said it has found a possible link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and rare blood-clotting issues in adults who received the shot, and the UK’s medicines regulator said it would halt use of the jab in under-30s.

A review by the EMA’s safety committee concluded that “unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects” of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The EMA said the benefits of the vaccination outweigh the risks of side effects.

“One plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is an immune response, leading to a condition similar to one seen sometimes in patients treated with heparin,” the EMA said.

The EMA reiterated that the AstraZeneca vaccine had been “proven to be highly effective” and that vaccination as a whole is “extremely important” in the fight against Covid-19.

Executive director Emer Cooke told a Brussels press briefing: “First of all, I want to start by stating that our safety committee, the Pharmacovigilance and Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency, has confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 overall outweigh the risks of side effects.

“Covid-19 is a very serious disease with high hospitalisation and death rates and everyday Covid is still causing thousands of deaths across the EU.

“This vaccine has proven to be highly effective – it prevents severe disease and hospitalisation, and it is saving lives.

“Vaccination is extremely important in helping us in the fight against Covid-19 and we need to use the vaccines we have to protect us from the devastating effects.

“The PRAC, after a very in-depth analysis, has concluded that the reported cases of unusual blood clotting following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine should be listed as possible side effects of the vaccine.”

However, the findings come as a major hurdle in the global fight against the pandemic and a shift in the stance of the regulator, which had last week backed the vaccine and said there was no increased risk of blood clots in general from the shot.

EMA’s safety committee (#PRAC) has concluded its review of very rare cases of unusual blood clots with AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccine.

It is also a blow to AstraZeneca, which was a frontrunner in the race for making an effective vaccine against Covid-19 ever since it began working with the University of Oxford.

The EMA’s safety committee, which was assessing the vaccine, has requested for more studies and changes to the current ones to get more information

European Union health ministers were told on Wednesday that the EMA’s announcement would have immediate impact on vaccination plans, and vaccine confidence.

EU health ministers are due to hold a vaccine rollout meeting at 5pm, the EU presidency said.

Portugal’s health minister Marta Temido will host the meeting “following the public announcement of the conclusions of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of EMA on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” a spokeswoman for the Portuguese presidency wrote on Twitter.

The review is examining 44 rare blood-clotting cases that were reported among 9.2 million people who received the vaccine across the European Economic Area.

Most cases have been in young women who have had a rare kind of brain blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, sometimes combined with low platelet levels in the blood.

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there were still huge benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 and serious disease.

However, due to a very small number of blood clots in younger people, those under the age of 30 will be offered Pfizer or Moderna instead.

Up to March 31st, the MHRA has received 79 reports of blood clots accompanied by low blood platelet count, all in people who had their first dose of the vaccine.

Of these 79, a total of 19 people have died, although it has not been established what the cause was in every case.

The 79 cases occurred in 51 women and 28 men, aged from 18 to 79.

Of the 19 who died, three were under the age of 30, the MHRA said.

Some 14 cases of the 19 were cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a specific type of clot that prevents blood from draining from the brain.

The other five cases were thrombosis.

The MHRA has concluded that the balance of risk for the vaccine is “very favourable for older people” but more finely balanced for younger groups.

Estonia on Wednesday suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under the age of 60, the Baltic country’s public broadcaster reported.

It said the decision responded to reports that the vaccine may be associated with a rare blood-clotting syndrome and, quoting the head of the government’s scientific advisory council Irja Lutsar, said it would remain in effect pending further information being made available about the matter.

France and Germany have restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to older groups, while Norway and Denmark have yet to resume administering the jab after pausing it pending an investigation last month.

South Korea on Wednesday temporarily suspended vaccinating people aged under 60 with the AstraZeneca shot. – Reuters, PA