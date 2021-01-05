Covid-19 deaths will rise sharply this month, says Dr Tony Holohan

The chief medical officer has warned that there will be a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths this month.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, Dr Tony Holohan said the increase in deaths would lag behind the surge in new cases and hospitalisations.

The mortality rate for January will be a “significant multiple” of the rates in November and December.

Dr Holohan said there were early signs of encouragement that people were beginning to reduce their contacts and there was still an opportunity to turn around the current situation.

The high numbers in recent days were because fewer people had come forward to be tested over the Christmas period with more being tested in the subsequent days.

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported six further coronavirus-related deaths and 6,110 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet epidemiological modelling advisory group, warned by mid-January there could be a “possibility” of 1,500-2,000 people in hospital, including 200-400 in ICU.

Dr Holohan urged anyone who has cold or flu like symptoms to behave as if they had Covid-19. “We know there isn’t any flu in effect in this population at the moment, or other common respiratory viruses.

“We need to act like it’s March again. We would express some optimism that if we get that message across and begin to get these measures in place, we might see a significant decrease happening quite quickly in this infection.”

Dr Holohan rejected efforts to compare Ireland with New Zealand.

“Ireland is not an isolated country like New Zealand, more than 1,000 miles away from the next country. They’ve been able to put in place measures in ports there, and haven’t been impacted by infections to quite the same extent as the northern hemisphere,” he said.

“We’ve never faced this level of infection. The risk to people in this country now is not from international travel, it’s from other people in this country.”

Meanwhile, a HSE official has warned the current rate of hospitalisations with Covid-19 is of more concern that during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liam Woods, the HSE’s national director of acute operations, said that in his six years in the position, he had not seen a threat of the same level as the current Covid-19 surge.

Mr Woods told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the projections of the numbers who will need hospitalisation were of more concern than during the first wave. However, preparatory work had already been carried out last March and April with regard to supply of ventilators and oxygen.

Mr Woods said discussions with private hospitals were ongoing to enable the transfer of some cancer care to private hospitals to free up beds in public hospitals.

“We are already doing some of that. There has been a lot of co-operation from the private sector.”

He said the key point was to create capacity which had led to the cancellation of all non-urgent procedures. “We have to create the space and capacity.”

As of 8am on Tuesday morning, there were 817 people in hospital with Covid-19, an increase on 770 on Monday evening. There were 73 in ICU, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s Covid-19 hub.

There were 287 intensive care beds in use in the State, he said. These were fully staffed and available within the public system and if necessary that number could increase to 350 beds with extra care capacity.

While more physical intensive care beds could be available in some hospitals, he said the issue was the shortage of trained staff to “run” these beds. Staff could be redeployed from other areas within the hospitals, significant training was being done, but it would not make up for fully qualified staff.

“We have to work right now with what we have.”

Mr Woods pointed out that all times there were far more people in hospital who were non-Covid and who could need an ICU bed, which emphasised the importance of the co-operation with the private hospitals.

Responding to a question about the number of frontline staff who are at present themselves off work with Covid-19, Mr Woods said that in a normal winter the figure could be three to four percent of HSE personnel. At the peak of the Covid crisis last year 5,000 staff were off work due to the virus.

Fortunately, the low trolley numbers and the fact that no flu cases have been reported had eased some of the usual winter pressure on services, he said.

Vaccinations

On the same programme, Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall urged the Minister for Health to explain the time scale of the wider Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Ms Shortall said there was a high level of expectation from people over when they could access the service. However, nothing was known about delivery dates, she said.

She urged the Minister “to be frank” about who would be administering the vaccines and clarify what role GPs and pharmacists would play.

Ms Shortall asked would retired nurses and doctors be brought back to administer the vaccine given that the health service was already at capacity.

The HSE was not ready to properly implement the vaccine programme, she said. It did not have an IT system in place to record and trace vaccinations or for informed consent. She said that was “inexcusable”.

The vaccination programme had been due to commence in nursing homes on Monday, but that had not happened, Ms Shortall said. She acknowledged that there were “several outbreaks” of Covid-19 in nursing homes, at last count there were 50. That would delay delivery of the vaccine.

Delivery of the vaccine seemed to be the problem, said Ms Shortall. It was very disappointing that only 4,000 vaccinations had been carried out to date.

Mr Donnelly said on Monday that the programme was being accelerated due to an earlier-than-planned shipment of 35,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, an increase from 20,000, that is earmarked for 20 hospitals and 25 nursing homes this week.

He said vaccinations would be increased to 40,000 per week as more supplies become available. HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that doses will be given out seven days a week.