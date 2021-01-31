Covid-19 cases could rise 10% due to testing of close contacts

The number of Covid-19 reported could increase by up to 10 per cent following the resumption of testing of close contacts this week, according to the chair of Nphet’s epidemiological modelling advisory group.

But he said “don’t be disappointed, don’t be put off if we get stuck at 1,300 and 1,400 cases for a period of time”.

Close contact testing was suspended in December because the sheer number of cases had begun to make it impossible to trace everybody involved.

The HSE said on Thursday the contact management programme would reinstate its multiple call system calling all cases to gather information and from there would call close contacts.

It said a new portal for booking a test had been developed and would be available to close contacts.

Prof Nolan said the “good news” was that “we’re now at around 1,300 cases per day down from 6,800 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 537 down from 1,500” at the peak in early January.

He told Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly the reproduction rate of the virus, the rate at which it is spread by each individual case, is in the region of 0.4 and 0.7.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals rose to 1,515 on Sunday morning, from 1,488 on Saturday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported a further 79 deaths and 1,414 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on Saturday warned that the level of coronavirus infection in the population remained double that seen at the peak of incidence last October.

Dr Holohan said: “We have experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases this month.

“We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health.”

He paid tribute to efforts of the public in following public health advice which “has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe. ”

“Unfortunately we’re still only at the level we were at the peak in October”. Prof Nolan in December there were 250 cases a day with a 14-day cumulative incidence of 80. If you think where we were in July – 20 cases a day and 14-day cumulative incidence of three.

“So we have weeks to go before we get cases down to a level where we have strategic options to open up our priorities.”

He said the bottom line was that 1,000 or 800 or 700 people in hospital “they’re all too high. They’re all higher than the peak we had in April.”

Indoor events

Prof Nolan said on Sunday the return to concert halls and packed indoor events was unlikely “until vaccination has brought us to the point of herd immunity”, which is at least 70 per cent of the population or 80 per cent allowing for variants of Covid-19.

If cases numbers come down to below 400 cases daily “we will be living with some level of restriction whether Level 2 or Level 3 for some months to come. But it does give Government some options.”

Prof Nolan also said “there is a lot more we can do” to open sectors of society including schools and classes. He stressed that the evidence is that “there’s almost no evidence of transmission from children to children or children to adults”.

The president of Maynooth University said there was a “small number of cases that we’ve missed because the asymptomatic close contacts of cases are not being tested. That might inflate those numbers by about 10 per cent.”

There might be “a bump in figures” getting stuck at 1,300 cases or so a day as they were cases “we would have been missing for the last three or four weeks. They would have been perfectly safe because they would have been advised to stay home but we simply wouldn’t have tested them.”

He said the “most remarkable thing” about the last few weeks was that despite it being the third wave and the fourth experience of public health restrictions for people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly “we really have stuck with it” and people stayed home.

Zero Covid

He reiterated his view that a zero-Covid policy is not possible. He said there was a shared objective to bring case numbers to as close as practicable to zero and to “absolutely minimise the risk of importation of new cases or variants” and to resource regional public health departments so they can track new cases.

But he said he differed from some advocates of zero Covid who said that they could go to Level 1 or level zero “the kind of sunlit uplands”. He said: “I simply don’t think that’s a realistic proposition and it’s of concern to say that kind of thing to the public because the reality is that we are going to be living with social distancing, masks, very limited social gatherings, no non-essential travel for some considerable time.

“And I think there’s an obligation on those of us who are advising Government to be straight about that.”

He said there had been many statements that life would return to normal after St Patrick’s Day or Easter but they could not interrupt every chain of transmission of the disease.

“There had been statements that at that point that we can fill Croke Park and watch a match, but that’s not going to happen in my view. That’s a false promise.

“For months to come the first line of behaviour is going to be our own behaviour.”