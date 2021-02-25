Covid-19 cases could hit ‘explosive level’ again, says HSE chief

Covid-19 cases could go up to an “explosive level” again as the baseline remains too high, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.

Mr Reid said the reduction in many of the key indicators relating to the spread of the virus was slowing down.

The number of close contacts testing positive is currently at 27 per cent and 35 per cent within households.

“We are seeing higher levels of movement across society. That gives us a cause for concern,” he said.

Mr Reid said there was evidence that people were meeting up for Premier League games and the Superbowl and contact tracing had confirmed that fact.

“Increasingly we are seeing people mixing between homes and apartments. We are seeing that increasingly again,” he said.

“It may not always be house parties, but we know there is a lot more mixing going on. It’s not just young people. We are seeing people moving between homes.”

University of Limerick president Prof Kersten May has stated that the university is now funding high visibility Covid-19 Garda policing around the campus.

Mr Reid responded: “The universities have been really proactive in the approaches they are taking not just on the campus, but also off campus.

“We have a strong evidence of moving between apartments. We want to commend the colleges for their activities.”

Despite these concerns, the 14-day incidence in Ireland which was the highest in Europe in January has now dropped to 20th in Europe and stands at 241 per 100,000 people. At its peak on January 17th, it was 1,492 people per 100,000.

There were 593 people in hospital and 125 in intensive care units as of Thursday morning. This represents a 13 per cent decrease for both admissions to hospitals and ICU units.

Mr Reid said there was evidence that people were meeting up for Premier League games and the Superbowl and contact tracing had confirmed that fact.

“Increasingly we are seeing people mixing between homes and apartments. We are seeing that increasingly again,” he said.

“It may not always be house parties, but we know there is a lot more mixing going on. It’s not just young people. We are seeing people moving between homes.”

University of Limerick president Professor Kersten May has stated that the university is now funding high visibility Covid-19 garda policing around the campus.

Mr Reid responded: “The universities have been really proactive in the approaches they are taking not just on the campus, but also off campus.

“We have a strong evidence of moving between apartments. We want to commend the colleges for their activities.”

Mr Reid said the Government announcement that restrictions would remain in place until April made it very difficult for the public, but healthcare staff were “absolutely exhausted”. However, the vaccination programme has given them the “extra fuel” they need to continue.

He acknowledged some GP practices had not been receiving vaccines as requested and there had been an uneven distribution of vaccines.

In the week between February 15th and 21st, 116 GP practices administered 14,640 doses to the over-85s with the Helix hub in Dublin administering almost 1,000 doses. This week about 40,000 doses have been delivered to more than 450 practices catering for an additional 900 GPs.

Cork Technical University and Merlin Park will run vaccine hubs over the weekend of February 27th and 28th. Next week will see 44,000 doses being delivered across 500 practices catering for more than 1,000 GPs.

Mr Reid said a GP order support team has been put in place to assist in placing orders. GPs will be able to send their orders to a dedicated email address. Up to February 22nd, 359,559 vaccinations were administered with 145,557 to residents of long-term residential care facilities, 198,037 to frontline healthcare workers and 15,864 to those over the age of 85.

Almost 80,000 vaccines were administered last week, a further 80,000 this week while next week it is anticipated 92,000 vaccines will be administered.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infections linked to outbreaks of the disease in acute hospitals has continued to fall, according to the latest weekly figures on clusters.

There were just four new outbreaks of the disease in hospitals reported in the week to February 4th – one-third of the number recorded the previous week – while cases linked to those outbreaks fell to fewer than five, down from 12 a week earlier and 116 in early January.

The weekly data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that the number of open Covid-19 hospital outbreaks has fallen to 115 from 126 two weeks earlier.

Two of the four new outbreaks occurred in two separate wards in one hospital, while two additional outbreaks occurred in two separate acute hospitals.

Hospital infections among healthcare workers have fallen in recent weeks as immunity from the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to hospital staff since late December appears to have taken effect.

The number of infections among healthcare workers has fallen dramatically since mid-January.

The number of outbreaks reported in nursing homes rose by two, to seven outbreaks during the week, though the figure is down significantly from the 47 new outbreaks in early January.

The number of open outbreaks in nursing homes has fallen by three, to 176.

The number of new cases linked to nursing home outbreaks remained at 115 during the week, while the total number of cases reported in the third wave of the pandemic rose to 6,863.

The number of deaths linked to those nursing homes since the wave began in late November stood at 776, up from 709 reported a week earlier.

In a sign of falling infection rates, the total number of outbreaks reported during the seventh reporting week of the year fell to 193, the lowest number of the third wave so far.

The number of new family outbreaks in households fell by 31 to 59, while the number of new workplace outbreaks rose by 11 to 33.