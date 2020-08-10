Covid-19: Carroll’s Cuisine in Tullamore urged ‘to close’ amid outbreak

The Carroll’s Cuisine meat plant in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where nine people have tested positive for Covid-19, should close voluntarily, a Minister of State who represents the area has said.

The company on Sunday said it would remain open but is being “constantly vigilant on every possible front” regarding the outbreak.

Minister of State Seán Fleming, a Laois-Offaly TD, said the plant should close while the cluster of cases is handled and that if the company “doesn’t do the right thing” then the State should take action.

“I am calling on them to close, to show solidarity with the local community,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show. “I expect that before this day is out that this factory will close. Three out of the four have done the right thing.”

Three other factories in Kildare and Laois have closed following the discovery of clusters of the disease among staff.

Kildare Chilling in Kildare town, which has registered 150 cases, and O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, with 86 cases, have suspended production, while Irish Dog Foods in Naas, where 53 cases have been reported, has delayed plans to reopen.

Some 210 employees at the Carroll’s meat plant in Tullamore were tested on Sunday for coronavirus as part of two testing programmes carried out at the factory in the last week.

A statement from the company said its “own specific situation has not escalated further” but that they were “doubling and redoubling our efforts to stop any spread of the virus and staying constantly vigilant” and keeping the situation under review on “an hourly and day by day basis”. The plant is also undergoing a deep-clean, it said.

The company welcomed proposals for 14 day recurring testing within the meat sector and said it would fully participate in any such initiative. An outbreak team is currently working to assess measures needed at the Carroll plant.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that under public health legislation, the HSE had the power to order the closure of a meat plant if it was deemed necessary. He said there was a need to trust public health officials “on the ground” who would decide whether a closure order needed to be issued.

The Tánaiste admitted it was not known why meat processing plants were at risk of clusters of infections, even with improved measures in the workplace including the wearing of visors, masks and shields.

Blame game

Mr Varadkar also expressed concern about the levels of blame “creeping” into Irish society around the spread of Covid-19, noting that people were blaming American tourists, young people and migrant workers for the resurgence in cases.

When asked to comment on direct provision and the number of Covid-19 cases in asylum centres, Mr Varadkar said it was the Government’s aim to end the use of the accommodation system but acknowledged that this was not going to be easy given the housing shortage in the State.

Edel McGinley, director of the Migrant Rights Centre, told the same programme that she was not surprised to see more cases at meat plants as workers had been warning of conditions for months.

She said it was “ludicrous” that the Carroll meat plant was still open and called for the immediate closure of all plants.

She said people in meat plants worked in close proximity to each other and that some staff do not feel safe at work. Others do not have contracts or any job security, she added.

Ms McGinley called for sick pay to be streamlined and for staff to be made aware of who their local doctor was and how they could access translators.

Advance notice

An Oireachtas Committee meeting about the meat processing sector and Covid-19 last month heard that the Health Safety Authority (HSA) had given advance notice to meat plants before making inspections to check standards around the coronavirus.

Philip Carroll, chief executive of Meat Industry Ireland, said at the time he believed warning was given because the HSA did not want to risk the virus spreading further.

However, Ms McGinley was highly critical of the advance notice and said it “cannot be overestimated how important unannounced inspections are”.

Dr Sumi Dunne, a GP in Portarlington, told RTÉ radio that people should not ignore any symptoms of Covid-19 and must call their GP if they had any concerns. She commended the people of Laois, Offaly and Kildare for their community spirit and said she had noticed more people seeking tests in recent days.

Laois-Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley called for enhanced grants for businesses affected by measures aimed at confining the spread of the virus in in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

He said businesses that had recently reopened following investment in special measures to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 will need cash to resume trading, Vat will need to be completely written off for this year and the rent freeze for workers needs to remain.

Mr Stanley told Morning Ireland there were questions about “a lot of what is going on in the meat industry” and said the response at some plants to Covid-19 had been “appalling”.