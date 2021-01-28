Covid-19: Any plan to ease restrictions comes laden with caveats

Inside Politics: Leo Varadkar said Ireland could move into Level 4 or Level 4 with modifications from March 5th

Jennifer Bray

Leo Varadkar: Ireland could move into Level 4 or Level 4 with modifications from March 5th. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography

After the Government this week announced a five-week extension of the Level 5 lockdown, it was only a matter of time before people started asking: when will this thing be lifted?

As we come to the end of what must surely be the longest pandemic month yet, in desperate need of some good news, the answer to that question comes laden with caveats.

