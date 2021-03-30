Covid-19: Another 151 cases are reported in the North
Northern Ireland’s Department of Health also confirms five more deaths from disease
A further five people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday.
It brings the total death toll from the disease recorded by the department to 2,115.
A total of 151 more people in the North have tested positive for the virus, the department also confirmed.
As of midnight on Monday, 131 people with Covid-19 were being treated in the North’s hospitals, with 18 of them in intensive care.