Covid-19: Another 151 cases are reported in the North

A further five people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

It brings the total death toll from the disease recorded by the department to 2,115.

A total of 151 more people in the North have tested positive for the virus, the department also confirmed.

As of midnight on Monday, 131 people with Covid-19 were being treated in the North’s hospitals, with 18 of them in intensive care.