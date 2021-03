Covid-19: Almost 2,000 patients, staff infected in hospital since start of year

Almost 2,000 patients and staff have contracted Covid-19 in hospital since the start of the year, according to new figures from the Health Service Executive.

The 1,972 hospital infections since late December are more than twice the 789 infections recorded last year, though there were no infections in children’s hospitals.

The HSE’s confidence in AstraZeneca to deliver its vaccine has been “fairly rocked” by the changes to deliveries that have occurred, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid said.

The impact on Ireland’s vaccine rollout was probably greater than in other EU countries, Mr Reid told a HSE briefing.

In one example he cited, AstraZeneca told the HSE on a Friday that it was unable to deliver supplies, which meant vaccinations planned for that Saturday and Sunday could not proceed.

In relation to one delivery of 52,000 doses, the company reduced the amount to 26,000 and then to less than 10,000, he said.

Targets

Stressing the achievements of the vaccination programme so far, he said infections among healthcare workers were down 95 per cent and their share of overall infections has fallen from 16 per cent to 4 per cent.

The number of staff out of work due to infection or as contacts has fallen from 1,600 to 1,100, he said. Vaccination of over-85s is “substantially” completed while among other over-70s, 100,000 have received a first dose.

The HSE’s target for vaccinations is to inoculate as many people as quickly as possible, he said. “We can speculate and predict and estimate how many vaccines will arrive but these are purely forecasts and based on commitments from suppliers.”

By the end of March, the HSE expects to receive 970,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 377,000 doses from AstraZeneca and 60,000 from Moderna, he said.

Next week, it is planned to vaccinate 75,000-85,000 people, including a final sweep in long-term care facilities, between 7,000 and 11,000 healthcare workers and 15,000-20,000 high risk patients.

About 500 over-85s remain to be vaccinated in the community, along with house-bound older people and those in hospital. Vaccination of house-bound over-70s, estimated to number up to 1,500, begins this week, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said.

Side effects

There have been 3,484 reports of suspected side-effects among people who were administered Covid-19 vaccines, according to Dr Henry. The figure relates to the 410,000 doses administered up to February 25th.

The most commonly reported suspected side effects are in line with those typically associated with vaccination, he said.

The reports include two of thrombo-embolism, or blood clotting, Dr Henry said, but this did not mean the vaccine cause this..

A number of European countries have suspended vaccinations from a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after blood-clotting related issues among a small number of people who had received a dose. The batch of 1 million doses of the shot went to 17 EU countries, including Ireland.

Hospitals are set to resume non-Covid services that were suspended during the third wave of the pandemic, Mr Reid said.

The restoration of services will be phased and decisions will be made by individual hospitals based on cases numbers and available capacity.

Mr Reid said he shared the frustrations of the public around vaccine delivery, adding that this was shared by people worldwide.

However, the level of community transmission remains high, the positivity rates has increased to 15 per cent; 24 per cent among contacts of cases and 32 per cent among household contacts.

In education, testing was carried out last in 34 facilities, with 529 tests and a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

Outlining the continuing improvement in indicators for the disease, Mr Reid said hospitalised Covid-19 patient numbers were down 27 per cent last week, and ICU numbers fell 15 per cent. Positivity for serial testing in long-term care facilities is 0.2 per cent, the lowest level since last August.