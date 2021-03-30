Covid-19: A total of 368 Covid-19 cases and 14 more deaths reported by Nphet this evening

A further 14 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported on Tuesday as well as 368 newly confirmed cases.

The latest data reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) brings to 4,681, the number of deaths from the virus in Ireland to date. There have been 235,444 confirmed cases.

Of the latest fatalities, 12 occurred this month, one in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 - 97 years.

As of 8am on Tuesday, there were 310 patients in hospital including 67 in ICU wards. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The cases notified on Tuesday were evenly split on gender lines with 67 per cent under 45 years of age. The median age is 34.

Latest vaccine data shows that as of March 27th, 802,502 doses have been administered in Ireland. This is broken down into 577,641 people having received their first dose, and 224,861 people having received their second.

Meanwhile, a further five people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

It brings the total death toll from the disease recorded by the department to 2,115.

A total of 151 more people in the North have tested positive for the virus, the department also confirmed.

As of midnight on Monday, 131 people with Covid-19 were being treated in the North’s hospitals, with 18 of them in intensive care.