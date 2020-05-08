Covid-19: A further 27 people have died, bringing total to 1,429

A further 27 people have died from Covid-19, bringing the total to 1,429, according to new figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The total number of cases in the State is now 22,541, after an increase of 156 cases.

Speaking earlier on Friday at the opening of a Covid-19 assessment hub for vulnerable groups at the Mater Hospital in north Dublin, Minister for Health Simon Harris said progress is being made in nursing homes to fight the spread of Covid-19 but it remains an “area of concern”.

Mr Harris said it is “a tragic fact” that many people have died of the virus in Ireland and “many of them have been in nursing home facilities”.

“In relation to the issue of nursing homes, there’s no doubt that in this country as has become the situation across largely the world, we have seen particular challenges in relation to long term residential care facilities,” he said.

Mr Harris said he was encouraged by the large-scale testing programme of staff and residents at long-term residential care facilities and that he is continuing to engage with Nursing Homes Ireland and Hiqa.

“Many nursing homes that have Covid-19 are handling the situation extremely well, are working very hard. An outbreak in and of itself is not a sign of failure in that nursing home,” he added.

Marginalised groups and other “challenging” sectors are to become a new frontline of the battle against Covid-19.

Some 58 per cent of Roma who have undergone testing, and 43 per cent of Travellers, have had a positive result, according to official figures. The overall positivity rate for all people tested has fallen to under 4 per cent.

The new hub includes a mobile unit to test and treat marginalised groups across the inner city, and will be able to deliver test results in under an hour.

The situation in meat factories, detention centres and other locations where virus “hot-spots” have been identified were due to be examined by the NPHET at its meeting today.

St Mary’s

The Minister said he could not confirm whether he had received a protected disclosure from a staff member at St Mary’s nursing home in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. St Mary’s is one of the worst hit nursing homes in the country with 24 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

A staff member made a protected disclosure alleging shortcomings in the facility’s response to Covid-19 earlier this week.

“I’m not allowed confirm receipt of a protected disclosure but I can tell you there’s a very clear protocol in terms of what must be done when a minister receives a protected disclosure and I want to assure people any protected disclosures received by me will be treated with the utmost seriousness by me personally and will be processed by my department in accordance with the law,” he said.

“I think it’s very important that anybody that ever has a concern or view comes forward and makes that information available to the authorities.”

Mr Harris said the HSE now has capacity to do 12,000 tests a day, and that this figure will be ramped up to 15,000 by the middle of May.

He said there were encouraging signs in terms of hospital and ICU admissions but warned “this virus hasn’t gone away”.

“It is continuing to wreak havoc on the lives of many people, it is continuing to cost lives in this country and it is continuing to make people very sick. It would not take much for us to slip backwards,” he said.

The Minister said that anyone currently flying into the State is required to fill out a passenger locator form and asked to self-isolate for two weeks and disclose where they are self-isolating.

“At the moment that’s being done on an administrative basis and we are now looking at putting that on a regulatory footing so that it becomes mandatory,” he said.

Mr Harris also said that Ireland needs a “new Government pretty quickly” and that “a massive challenge” lies ahead in terms of rebuilding society and the economy.

“We need a Government in place with a Dáil majority, with a clear programme and with a degree of certainty that this could last four or five years to begin to tackle some of those issues.”

Mr Harris also said he hopes today will bring “certainty and clarity” for Leaving Certificate students and their families. His comments come as Leaving Cert exams are set to be cancelled and replaced with a “Plan B” in which students will be awarded grades based on their classwork.

Students who are unhappy with their awarded grades will likely be given the option of sitting written exams at a much later date, possibly until January 2021.