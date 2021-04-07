Covid-19: 566 cases detected at walk-in centres over past fortnight

Walk-in Covid-19 testing centres opened with the aim of identifying asymptomatic cases in the community have so far returned 566 positive cases, according to figures from the Health Service Executive.

Young people, aged between 16 and 24, have had the highest levels of infection of the people attending the 12 walk-in centres, with a positivity rate of 4.46 per cent. However, adults between the ages of 24 and 40 have been the most enthusiastic cohort, making up 45 per cent of attendees.

As of Monday evening more than 8,700 tests had been conducted at the seven pop-up centres which opened late last week. Five other pop-up centres, which opened on Thursday, March 25th, have since closed.

Good Friday was the busiest day for these newer sites, with 2,537 swabs taken. Three of these temporary sites are in Dublin (Finglas, Balbriggan and Crumlin), while there are also centres in Navan, Athlone, Ballinasloe and Naas. All of the centres are open daily from 11am to 7pm, with more than 1,390 tests conducted on Easter Sunday.

Preliminary figures from the HSE show the test centre in Finglas reported the highest proportion of cases, with 5.05 per cent of swabs returning positive results by the end of Monday. By that stage more than 1,500 samples had been taken at the north Dublin centre since it opened last Thursday, although not all of these have yet been processed.

The centre at Crumlin GAA in south Dublin, which opened on Friday, recorded the second-highest proportion of positive results of the sites that continue to operate, with 3.63 per cent of tests detecting cases of the virus.

This compares to a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent among people tested across the country over the past seven days. The positivity rate across all 12 centres, including those that have since closed, was 2.72 per cent on Monday evening. Some 20,750 tests had been fully processed, with 566 positive cases reported.

Meanwhile, there were 220 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Tuesday night, 41 fewer than were in need of treatment that morning.

The National Public Health Emergency Team on Tuesday night reported 443 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths of people with coronavirus, though only one of these occurred this month.