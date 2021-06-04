Covid-19: 529 further cases reported in the State

A further 529 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the State.

In a statement on Twitter, the Department of Health said there were 86 coronavirus patients in hospital with 28 in intensive care.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, no further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

There were another 73 confirmed cases of the virus recorded.

On Friday morning there were 19 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in hospital in the North, one of whom was in intensive care.

Meanwhile, three Covid-19 linked deaths occurred in the North in the latest week subjected to analysis by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The fatalities in the week May 22nd-28th took the total number of related deaths recorded by Nisra to 2,975.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,153 on May 28th.

Care homes

Of the 2,975 deaths recorded by Nisra by May 28th, 1,971 (66 per cent) occurred in hospitals, 774 (26 per cent) in care homes, 14 (0.5 per cent) in hospices and 216 (7 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to May 28th, the deaths of 1,011 care home residents were linked to Covid-19. The figure includes the 774 deaths that took place in care homes, and a further 237 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34 per cent of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week of May 22nd-28th, three coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland, some of which took place before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register. – PA