Covid-19: 450 cancer cases missed due to pause in screenings

About 450 cancers and 1,600 pre-cancers have so far gone undetected during the pause in screenings due to Covid-19, the Irish Cancer Society has said.

It said the current Covid-19 pandemic was having a major impact on cancer care and urgent action was needed. It said thousands of people had not been screened.

Irish Cancer Society director of advocacy and external affairs Rachel Morrogh said: “It will take years to fully realise the impact of Covid on cancer outcomes, but we do know thousands aren’t being screened, waiting lists are growing rapidly and there’s still little clarity as to how this will be addressed.

She said that while it was pleased that screening services were resuming, “in the meantime pausing invitations for screening will have resulted in approximately 450 cancers and 1,600 pre-cancers going undetected since March”.

“Unless typical patterns of cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment return there is a serious risk that delays and backlogs could lead to avoidable deaths.”

The committee hearing is continuing onFriday.