Covid-19: 407 confirmed cases reported by Nphet

A further 407 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

With 5,811 cases reported over the past fortnight, the 14-day incidence now stands at 122 cases per 100,000 people.

Some 81 per cent of cases were among people aged under 45 years, with just 2 per cent in those aged 65 and over.

The median age of cases is 24 years.

Incidence is highest in Limerick, at 376 cases per 100,000 people. The next highest incidence is in Donegal, followed by Offaly and Dublin.

There are currently 93 Covid-19 patients in hospital including 34 in ICU.

Meanwhile, people aged 40 to 44 years old will be able to register for vaccination from Wednesday.

Those in that age group can register online for vaccination at vaccine.hse.ie or by phone at 1850 241850 for appointments. Once successfully registered, the HSE will send the appointment details by text message. People who register will be referred to a HSE vaccination centre and will be vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that more than half the adult population had received their first dose of the vaccine with more than 2.7 million injections administered.

“We’re moving ever closer to meeting our goal of offering vaccinations to everyone in Ireland who wants one,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said there had been “very encouraging advances technologically” making the Pfizer vaccine much easier to store than the “super-low temperatures” used up to now.

“All of this is going to serve as a backbone for our vaccination strategy for the next two years,” the Minister added.

“We’re also taking steps to plan access to vaccines for countries less fortunate than ours.”

He said that just 2 per cent of cases are now in those over 65 and nearly 80 per cent of cases are those aged 45 or younger.

The reduction of cases for healthcare workers and those in long-term residential care was of the order of 97 per cent or 98 per cent, he added.

Pharmacists will also become involved in the Covid-19 vaccination programme from early June.

Following a long campaign to include pharmacists in the administration of Covid-19 injections, Mr Donnelly said the HSE confirmed on Monday afternoon that they would now have a role.

They would be “particularly important” in “some of the areas which are further from the vaccination centres”.