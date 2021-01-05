Covid-19: 40 residents and 20 staff infected at Laois nursing home

A nursing home in Co Laois is battling a Covid-19 outbreak that has infected 40 of its 65 residents and led to the death of one resident.

A further 20 staff out of a 70-strong workforce at Droimnín Nursing Home in Stradbally, part of the Brookhaven group, have also contracted the virus and are on leave and self-isolating.

The vast majority of the infected residents are not showing symptoms.

The nursing home detected the first infection from the virus on December 29th in a resident who had been discharged from hospital.

All residents were tested the following day and positive test results were diagnosed among 13 residents on December 31st. The virus has spread significantly to other residents and staff in the past five days.

“We are working around the clock to do everything we can to protect the residents and support the staff,” said Gearóíd Brennan, chief executive of Brookhaven.

The HSE had provided a couple of staff to cover at the nursing home but Mr Brennan said that the nursing home needed more support from the HSE.

“When your staff are sick, that is when you need more staff on, not less,” he said.

The nursing home was being supported with staff from within the Brookhaven group but that Droimnín were looking for other staff to help the nursing home during the outbreak.

“We are searching all over the place trying to get more staff. We are managing the situation and it is under control but it is very challenging,’ said Mr Brennan.

This is the first Covid-19 outbreak experienced by the Co Laois care home since the pandemic began last March.

“It is very hard. It is so rampant in the community now. We are so grateful to our staff and having managed to keep it out for so long,” said Mr Brennan.

“It has got in and we are dealing with it and doing everything we possibly can. We are working around the clock to do everything we can to protect the residents and support the staff.”

There were 13 new Covid-19 outbreaks reported at nursing homes in the week to December 26th, an increase of four on the previous week, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.