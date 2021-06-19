Covid-19: 393 new cases reported in State

Another 393 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State.

These latest figures were released by the Department of Health on Saturday afternoon.

There are 14 patients in ICU related to coronavirus with 48 in hospital because of the virus.

A total of 3,434,053 doses have been given with more than 60 per cent of the population having received at least one dose and 31 per cent fully vaccinated.

HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said there is “no doubt” that cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 will rise in Ireland.

Dr Henry said on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor programme that full vaccination brings solid protection against serious illness from the variant, and while its spread here has so far been contained, the numbers are rising in Northern Ireland.

The number of Delta variant cases detected in the State has risen to 188, from 126 last week.

The Delta variant, which is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha (UK) variant that is dominant here, now accounts for 5 per cent of all cases sequenced by the National Virus Reference Laboratory. This compares to about 25 per cent in Northern Ireland and up to 90 per cent in England, where the variant has quickly become the dominant strain.

People aged 39 will be able to register tomorrow for vaccination, with those aged 38 from Monday, 37 from Tuesday, 36 from Wednesday, and those aged 35 from Thursday, June 24th.

The Department of Heath removed Canada on Friday night from the mandatory hotel quarantine list with immediate effect. Additionally, Mongolia will be added to the list from 4am on Tuesday, June 22nd.