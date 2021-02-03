Coveney defends delay in implementing hotel quarantine

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has called on Opposition parties to support the primary legislation required to implement mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming passengers.

“If the Dáil co-operates then this can be done quickly,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Coveney defended the delay in implementing hotel quarantine for travellers without a negative Covid-19 test or from Brazil and South Africa. He said the political decision to introduce it had only taken place in the last few weeks and and primary legislation was required.

While international travel was down 97 per cent on the same time last year, the Government recognised the need to add further restrictions involving mandatory quarantine, some of which would have to happen in State-run facilities, he said.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly had said on the same programme the delay in the Government’s efforts to introduce mandatory quarantine for incoming passengers was “potentially calamitous”.

He called for mandatory quarantine in a hotel for everybody except for essential workers.

Mr Kelly said he could not comprehend why it would take more time to implement the quarantine plan given that Government officials from a number of departments had been tasked last May to look into the issue.

“Why was primary legislation not drafted and why were the logistics not completed before now?” he asked.

WATCH: Stephen Donnelly tells #TonightVMTV that 'quarantine at home' will only require people to remain inside the home - not inside their bedroom. pic.twitter.com/ZrdJQjBx1K — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 2, 2021

On Tuesday, the Cabinet was told mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming travellers without a negative Covid-19 test or from Brazil and South Africa, announced by the Government last week, remained weeks away.

Ministers were told that legislation must be passed through the Houses of the Oireachtas before travellers can be required by law to spend 14 days in a hotel, a process that the Government hopes to have concluded within weeks.

When asked to clarify if people quarantining at home had to stay in their room, Mr Coveney said that there was a difference between quarantine and self isolation and it was up to the Government to define it clearly.

Quarantine meant that people had to stay in their home while self isolation meant that they had to confine themselves to their room, he said.

Quarantining in the home meant that people had to restrict their movement to the home.

Mr Kelly had said it was very concerning to have the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Virgin Media television on Tuesday night saying that people had to quarantine in their home, not in their room.

Current HSE advice says passengers who arrive from Britain, Brazil or South Africa have to self-isolate in a room. Arrivals from other countries, except the North or countries listed as green by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, have to stay at home.

Mr Kelly said Covid-19 variants were “on tour” and a threat to the country so there needed to be a full quarantine programme in place.

The people of the country had been “locked up” for months and could not continue like this. Measures were needed to ensure that people coming into the country did not bring the virus with them, he said.

It was obvious that the gardaí needed to have some role in the plan, but private security firms could be involved as had been done in other countries, he said, with the gardaí in an “over-seeing” capacity.

“All of this should have been done before now.”

He said the Government was paying lip service to the issue. Having gardaí call to a house to ask the occupants if they were quarantining would be very difficult.

Fines

New regulations have been already introduced to increase fines on people who violate the existing Covid restrictions, increasing the fines from €100-€500 for people who travel outside 5km from their home without a valid excuse.

The Garda said they had stopped 280 people travelling to or from Dublin Airport over the weekend without a valid excuse and imposed the €100 penalty on them. As of Monday, the relevant fine rose to €500. Officials said that people could be fined on the way out, and on the return journey. If a number of people are sharing a car, they can all be fined separately.

Officials said that anyone who refuses a garda instruction to abandon their journey could be charged under public health legislation, and fined up to €2,500 on conviction, and/or sentenced to six months in prison.