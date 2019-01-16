Costs overruns at children’s hospital called ‘catastrophic’ by TDs

Members of the Oireachtas health committee have criticised a “catastrophic” and “unprecedented” increase in the cost of building the new national children’s hospital, which is now projected to cost €1.43 billion.

The project team building the hospital has “completely and catastrophically” failed in its job and in its obligations to the State by failing to control costs, Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly told a hearing of the committee on the issue on Wednesday morning.

“When the dust settles we won’t have much change from €2 billion” from this project, he said.

By then, the overspend will have reached €1 billion to €1.5 billion, he predicted, bigger than the entire national fiscal space last year.

Because of the cost overruns in the project at St James’s Hospital, a wide variety of other infrastructural projects “won’t happen”, as the Cabinet has been warned, he pointed out.

“This is the reality of the incompetence and failure in relation to financial controls from your board,” he said, addressing witnesses Tom Costello, chairman of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, and John Pollock, project director.

Committee chairman Dr Michael Harty (Independent) said TDs were frustrated and angry at the “unprecedented” overrun, which would have knock-on effects on all capital investment in the years to come.

Mr Costello clarified that the core construction cost of the hospital had risen from €640 million to €890 million, whereas the “overall development figure” was €1.433 billion.

He said the project team were deeply disappointed at the cost increases and believed there were lessons to be learned.

The team went about the process in a competent and professional manner, he said. “If we were to start again on a project of this scale and complexity we would adopt the same procurement approach.”

The hospital was a huge project, and would result in one of the biggest children’s hospitals in the world. However, it was also extraordinarily complex, and the infrastructure needed to deliver a fully digital hospital was “absolutely enormous”.

The complexity of these service was not fully recognised in the early stage design, Mr Costello acknowledged.

For example, the project required 5km of cables in different sizes, and the “quantum” required had not been fully defined in the initial documentation.

Mr Costello and Mr Pollock were unable to say what the “premium” [EXTRA COST)]was for building the hospital on the confined St James’s site, but Mr Pollock told the committee none of the €320 million increase in construction costs could be ascribed to this factor.

Mr Pollock said the facility would be the first public digital hospital in Ireland, with over 6,000 rooms, and this had a cost impact. Each room would have multiple data points and, to protect against crashes, there was a need for a “huge amount of duplication” including backup systems, power supplies and generators.

Mr Donnelly then asked, if the hospital was costing about €900 million to build, what was the other €500 million for?

Mr Pollock said the core figure did not include the cost of building two satellite centres, equipping the hospital, decanting works, Vat and insurance.

Asked by Mr Donnelly how many extra beds were being delivered for this additional €500 million spend, he answered: “there’s no extra beds”.

The children’s hospital will cost twice as much as any other hospital in the world on a per-bed basis, Mr Donnelly claimed.

No-one has lost their job, and no commercial contracts have been cancelled, as a result of the cost overruns, members of the board told Mr Donnelly.

The project team appeared to have underestimated “left,right and centre” the materials needed to build the hospital, Mr Donnelly said.