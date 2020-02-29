Coronavirus: Varadkar and Harris speak to Northern counterparts

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris held a conference call with their counterparts in Northern Ireland on Saturday as the unidentified woman in Northern Ireland who recently came home from Italy and was suspected of being infected with the Covid-19 or new coronavirus, had her case confirmed.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Harris were joined on the call by Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, health minister Robin Swann, and the Northern Ireland chief medical officer, the Government said in a statement.

They discussed the situation regarding the virus on the island of Ireland, and also internationally, and noted the good co-operation in place between authorities north and south of the Border.

All agreed to continue the close co-operation and to remain in close contact in the period ahead, the statement said.

On Saturday the NI Public Health Agency (PHA) said it had received notification from its counterparts in England that the one presumptive case of coronavirus in Northern Ireland had been confirmed by the reference laboratory it was sent to.

The family at the centre of the case has asked that their privacy is respected given the personal impact of this issue, a PHA statement said.

The public in Northern Ireland have been advised that they have full access to the National Health Service’s 111 helpline, though the British service is only being made available for people from Northern Ireland in relation to coronavirus guidance and not for other conditions.

Meanwhile the spread of the virus continued internationally as its economic impact gathered pace.

The Italian government is to seek authorisation next week from parliament to increase the budget deficit to help tackle the growing crisis, which is weighing heavily on the economy, the Italian treasury said in a statement.

The government is Rome is looking to implement measures “in support of the real economy”, but to do that needs parliamentary backing to change its 2020 deficit goals, the statement said. It did not give any further details.

Italy is suffering the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe. It has registered more than 900 cases and at least 21 deaths since February 21st.

In the US, president Donald Trump is to hold a White House press conference on the spread of the virus, at 6.30pm Irish time.

US public health officials have identified four “presumptive” coronavirus cases believed to have emerged from community transmission of the infection, signalling a turning point in strategies needed to contain the disease there.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement late on Friday citing three cases of unknown origin newly-diagnosed by state public health authorities – one each in California, Oregon and Washington state. A similar case had been identified on Wednesday in California.

In the UK, an expert on epidemiology said it was important for people to understand the difference between the risk to individuals and the risk to a population.

“Given the low case numbers in the UK, it is unlikely that any specific individual will become infected at this time,” said Dr Robin Thompson, a junior research fellow in mathematical epidemiology at Oxford University.

However he said it was likely there would be more cases in the UK, and that plans were being made for the eventuality of sustained, person-to-person, transmission.