Coronavirus update: Some hospital staff self-isolating, visitor restrictions imposed

More than 60 staff at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have been asked to self-isolate following a case of coronavirus at the hospital that was a result of community transmission.

A man who was diagnosed with coronavirus in Cork had been in CUH for up to a week and may have had contact with large numbers of staff and sick patients, before he was tested.

The case is one of 13 which have been confirmed in the Republic. Seven cases were reported by Thursday night, more than doubling the previous number. There have been three cases confirmed in Northern Ireland and more are expected by the day.

Main points

Deep clean

Four of the new cases reported on Thursday, in males from the east of the country, involved travel from Italy, while two females who tested positive were associated with one of the four cases reported on Wednesday in Co Clare.

University Hospital Limerick was closed for three hours on Wednesday for a deep clean and patients were directed to other hospitals. It is understood that a healthcare professional who was one of four cases reported on Wednesday had worked a shift at the hospital.

A joint statement released by the UL Hospitals Group, HSE MidWest Community Healthcare, and HSE Public Health MidWest, said authorities were working to trace contacts of the four people, who are currently in isolation at the hospital and who are “receiving appropriate care”.

The group has also imposed visitor restrictions at University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, St John’s Hospital, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital in Co Limerick; Nenagh Hospital in Co Tipperary and Ennis Hospital in Co Clare.

Hundreds of cases

Senior officials expect there will be hundreds of cases in Ireland by the time the Dáil returns in a fortnight’s time, according to sources briefed on the Government’s planning for the spread of the virus.

Ministers have also been briefed about the possible widespread closure of schools, postponement of sporting events and other mass gatherings and businesses in order to contain the spread of the virus, but they have also been told there is no indication yet that this will be necessary.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are due to hold a briefing this evening.

Meanwhile, Trinity College Dublin told staff and students on Thursday night it had been informed of a case within the university.

The university and HSE will take “appropriate steps” to contain the further spread of the virus, the email said.

Trinity confirmed that the university would remain “open and operating as normal”, with the relevant section of the campus – the fourth floor of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute and the building’s lifts – closed as a precaution.

The HSE will trace those who were in contact with the individual, according to the email. The university said it would work closely with authorities to ensure the individual receives the best possible care.

At-risk areas

Amid growing concern in the health service over the depletion of staff because of the virus, health officials were due to meet on Friday to see how the gaps can be plugged.

The rules in relation to healthcare workers returning from at-risk areas abroad were changed on Wednesday, it emerged on Thursday night. Before this, staff coming back from Italy did not have to self-isolate unless they had been in one of 11 quarantined Italian towns; now, they must stay at home for 14 days if they have been anywhere in northern Italy.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said 25 new intensive care beds are to be opened at a cost of €25 million to ease the pressure on the health service. An information campaign aimed at raising public awareness of protecting against the virus is also set to begin shortly.

Despite the increase in cases, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he was not alarmed: “This is what we would have anticipated. It matches the pattern of most other countries’ experience.”

The number of cases was “still small” and officials were confident they can prevent significant further transmission, he told the daily briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Other than the case in Cork, he said, public health officials could explain how the patients involved were infected.

Despite the surge in cases related to travellers returning from Italy, he said there were no plans to introduce a travel ban for any region.

EU health ministers

Meanwhile, European Union health ministers are discussing ways to boost local production of drugs and protective gear amid shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Arriving to the meeting, ministers said Europe needed to look into making sure it could supply itself with medicines and protective equipment.

On Friday morning, Tánaiste and Minster for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney on said EU ministers need to be clear in their messaging to people in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking to reporters in Croatia, Mr Coveney said members of the public “need to protect themselves, they need to protect their community they need to act with common sense they need to wash their hands more”.

“If they’re feeling sick or have symptoms that could be worrying they need to contact their doctor straight away,” he said.

Mr Coveney said people should listen to health bodies and not pay attention to rumours on social media, which are often inaccurate.

He said: “A lot of this is about sensible management and communication and European countries will of course talk to each other to make sure that if we can do anything collectively as a union to more effectively slow own or stop the spread of this virus, that we’ll do that.”