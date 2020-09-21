Coronavirus: Two more deaths in North as case numbers ‘deeply concerning’

Two more people with coronavirus died in Northern Ireland over the weekend, according to the latest figures released on Monday by the North’s Department of Health (DoH).

It brings the number of coronavirus-related fatalities recorded by the department to 577.

Both victims were aged between 60-79. One of the deaths took place in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area, and the other was in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

A further 125 people tested positive for coronavirus in the 24 hours until Monday, according to the DoH. The total number of cases now stands at 9,466, which includes 1,014 identified in the last seven days.

Concerns have been raised over the increasing number of cases in the North.

The health minister, Robin Swann, said on social media that the latest figures were “deeply concerning”.

“Important decisions to be taken in the days and weeks ahead,” he said on Twitter. “Everyone must play their part by following public health advice.”