Coronavirus: Two more deaths brings total toll in State to 1,748

Another two people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the State, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported on Wednesday.

This brings to 1,748 the total number of deaths related to the disease in the Republic.

NPHET also reported a further 14 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,683.

Northern Ireland

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 recorded by its Department of Health remains at 556.

However, nine new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases identified in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak there to 5,799.

Just one fatality from the disease has been reported in the North in the last 10 days.

While the death toll reported by the Department of Health is 556, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported last week that 839 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in the North by July 3rd.

The department figures report deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the disease, whereas the Nisra figures are based on information entered on death certificates.