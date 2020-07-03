Coronavirus: Two more deaths as Covid-19 incidence ‘amongst lowest in Europe’

Another two people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported on Friday. This brings to the total number of deaths related to the disease in the Republic.

Nphet also reported a further nine new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,498.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said; “Ireland’s 14 day incidence of Covid-19 is now less than 3 cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”

“HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach.

“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had Covid-19 or was suspected to have Covid-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response.”

Dr Glynn was referring to a report wihch said Ireland’s official death toll from Covid-19 may have been overstated, according to a new report that says there was a 13 per cent increase in deaths during the pandemic.

Between 1,100 and 1,200 more deaths than would have been expected on historical patterns occurred between March 11th and June 16th, according to the report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

However, this is substantially lower than the 1,709 Covid-19 deaths officially reported toNPHET over this period.

Data on mortality are usually gleaned from death registration records but because of a three-month lag in this process, Hiqa’s estimate of excess deaths, and other recent estimates during the pandemic, are based on data from the Rip.ie website.

Hiqa found the officially-reported Coivd-19 deaths “likely overestimates” the true burden of excess deaths caused by the virus.

This could be due to the inclusion within official figures of people who were infected with coronavirus at the time of death but whose cause of death may have been “predominantly” due to other factors, it suggests.