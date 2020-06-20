Coronavirus: Two more deaths and 22 new cases confirmed in the Republic

Two more people with Covid-19 have died and 22 further cases have been confirmed in the State, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reported on Saturday.

It said there there have now been a total of 1,715 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The 22 new confirmed cases brings the total to 25,374, it said in a statement. The HSE is working to identify contacts of these new cases.

“Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, none of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that Covid-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis,” he added.

The validation of data at the HPSC resilted in the denotification of one death. and of 16 cases.

Meanwhile there has been one further death of a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The death brings to 545 the total number of deaths recorded by the Department of Health in the North – a toll that primarily focuses on fatalities within hospitals.

There were no new confirmed cases of the virus announced on Saturday, leaving the total since the outbreak began in the region standing at 4,866.