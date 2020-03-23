Coronavirus: Two deaths in east of Ireland brings death toll to six
219 new confirmed cases, bringing total to 1,125
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at the daily media briefing update on the progress of the Covid-19 coronavirus. File image: Dave Meehan / The Irish Times
Two more people have died from Covid-19, bringing to six the total death toll in the State so far.
Both of the new fatalities were male and in the east of the country, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
Some 219 new confirmed cases have been confirmed, bringing to 1,125 the number of confirmed cases in the Republic.
On Sunday, there were 121 new cases reported.
More to follow...