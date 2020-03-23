Coronavirus: Two deaths in east of Ireland brings death toll to six

Two more people have died from Covid-19, bringing to six the total death toll in the State so far.

Both of the new fatalities were male and in the east of the country, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Some 219 new confirmed cases have been confirmed, bringing to 1,125 the number of confirmed cases in the Republic.

On Sunday, there were 121 new cases reported.

More to follow...