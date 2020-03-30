Coronavirus: Total of 389,000 apply for unemployment payment in two weeks

A total of 389,000 applications for unemployment assistance have been processed by the Department of Social Protection over the last two weeks, it has been revealed.

The scheme to help workers laid off during the coronavirus crisis was launched on Monday, March 16th and the subsequent surge in applications is equivalent to a 19 month claim-load in two weeks. Some 88 per cent of claims were successful.

In addition almost 20,500 employers have applied for the Government’s temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

The Revenue Commissioners generated the first tranche of payments and refunds last Friday and these payments worth €5.1 million will be in the bank accounts of most employers today.

Revenue has also today generated further refunds under the scheme worth €8.6 million and these will be in the bank accounts of the majority of employers on Tuesday.

The Government introduced a temporary wage subsidy to enable employers to keep staff on their payroll during the pandemic by refunding 70 per cent of an employees take home pay up to a maximum of €410 per week.

Employees affected by Covid 19 pandemic can also apply for a pandemic unemployment payment and over 283,000 payments related to this will be made this week, Liz Canavan said on Monday.

Ms Canavan, assistant Secretary General at the Department of Taoiseach, is the official in charge of the Government’s Covid-19 response.

She said this represented 90 per cent of applications received by last Thursday. Some 15,000 applications were deemed ineligible for a variety of reasons, for example because the individual was aged under 18 or was not previously in employment.

Another 15,000 people provided an incorrect PPS number or incorrect details.

Ms Canavan reiterated that all employees should work from home if at all possible.

On cocooning, she said elderly people need to stay at home at all times and avoid face to face contact.

“Above all, we need you stay at home as much as possible,” she said.

To facilitate cocooning measures, helplines and support structure were activated across local authorities over the weekend.

“A local authority community response forum will meet in each local authority area to coordinate and ramp up, to help those and ensure all vulnerable members of our communities affected by these new arrangements are appropriately supported to access food, medicines and other needs including transport for medical appointments,” she said.