Coronavirus: Time to examine reopening Irish schools, says WHO envoy

The World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19 has said it is now time to think about reopening schools in Ireland.

Dr David Nabarro said he remains hopeful a vaccine can be found but that in the meantime getting used to living with the virus is going to be the new normal.

Keeping children home from school for too long can have long-term effects on their development, warned Dr Nabarro, speaking to Newstalk Breakfast.

“You have to balance the risk. Children staying at home, missing school – that is going to have a long-term impact on their future ability to earn and to be strong in society.

“At the same time, we do believe that children, although they can get the virus, are not anything like as important at spreading the virus as some other members of the population – so we have got to give it a try,” he said.

However, Dr Nabarro said before schools reopen teachers must be confident they can manage the return to school and that children understand social distancing.

Schools had reopened in other countries while managing to keep students and staff safe, he said.

“So, I am thinking the time has come, especially as you have got the numbers of cases being suppressed and you have got the defences building up, the time has come to gradually start reopening schools.”

Given Ireland’s progress on suppressing the virus to date, Dr Nabarro said it was likely there were going to be people in Government who will start thinking “very, very seriously” that schools could be reopened soon.

But he added that he had to be careful not to “overstep” his remit as a WHO representative.

Any move to bring some classes back would have to be done very carefully “because so much depends on whether the teachers are comfortable and whether the parents are happy to send their kids back to school”.

Earlier this month, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the Department of Education is focused on a September return for schools and that he does “not anticipate” they will open before that date.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on May 13th that “among the safest things” the State can do in the coming months is to reopen schools for children, raising fresh questions over the time-line for reopening schools and childcare facilities.

In a submission to the Department of Education over plans to reopen schools in September, the Irish Primary Principals’ Network recommends parents should be required to agree a “general contract” in which they accept new terms and conditions that balance the safety of the school with their child’s right to an education.

The document says pupils may end up having to physically attend school on a limited basis, such as every other day or every other week, and learn remotely on the remaining days. An extended week is also mooted as a possibility.