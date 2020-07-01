Coronavirus: Three more deaths, six new cases confirmed in Republic

A total of three more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths from the pandemic in the Republic to 1,738, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said.

Furthermore, the HPSC has been notified of six more confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 25,477 confirmed cases in the Republic.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had in order to provide them with information and advice so as to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to advise against all non-essential travel.

“The WHO has warned that the global pandemic is accelerating. In the past week, over 160,000 cases have been reported each day.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow as it continues to monitor the spread of Covid-19 nationally and internationally, and review Ireland’s response and preparedness to the disease.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: “In June, a total of 31 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were associated with travel.

“The balance of keeping the disease suppressed in Ireland will continue to be challenging as society and business reopens.”

Meanwhile, no further coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the North’s Department of Health on Wednesday. The total number of fatalities recorded by the department in Northern Ireland remains at 551.

One new case of Covid-19 was confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 5,761.