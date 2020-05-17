Coronavirus: Three more deaths reported in Northern Ireland

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 476 after three more deaths were reported by the North’s Department of Health on Sunday.

This marks a slight decrease on Saturday, when four new deaths were reported.

Elsewhere in the UK, England has announced 90 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals in England from the virus to 24,617.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen to 2,103, according to the latest Health Protection Scotland figures, up by nine from Saturday. The latest figures announced by the Scottish government on Sunday show that 14,537 people in Scotland have now tested positive for the virus, up 90 from 14,447 the day before.

A further 12 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 1,203, Welsh health officials said. – PA