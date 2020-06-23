Coronavirus: Three more deaths and 10 new cases confirmed in the State

There have been three more deaths of people with Covid-19 and 10 new cases of the disease confirmed in State, it was reported on Tuesday by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for the second time since mid-March.

The North’s health minister, Robin Swann, said it was a “clear indication that Covid-19 is in retreat in Northern Ireland”.

However the North’s Department of Health reported that one more person with coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 546.

In total, 4,871 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the outbreak.

