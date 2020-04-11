Coronavirus testing backlog to be cleared next week, Simon Harris says

The HSE expects to clear the backlog of coronavirus tests by next week, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said about 7,000 samples can now be tested per day with GPs currently referring about 2,000 cases for a test daily.

About 25,000 samples have been sent to Germany for testing and 16,000 of those have now returned, he said, with the remainder expected back this week, by which point the backlog will be cleared.

The Minister said more tests may be sent to Germany in the future but that these would be processed much more quickly. Some testing centres lay idle this week because there was not enough demand for them, he said.

According to the most recent figures about 60,000 tests for coronavirus, which causes the disease Covid-19, have been completed to date.

Mr Harris said the Government’s goal is to increase testing to 15,000 or more a day and to be able to turn around a test within 48 hours.

Ireland is the sixth highest in the EU for testing, Mr Harris said. “We’re a leader, but we want to do more.”

He said the “next big challenge” will be to widen testing criteria so that, when restrictions are lifted, anyone with symptoms will be able to get a test quickly.

Restrictions

Details were also released of a letter the National Public Health Emergency Team sent Government on Friday recommending a three week extension to movement restrictions. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the extension, which will run until May 5th, on Friday.

The emergency team said the efforts of Irish people to contain the virus have had a “profound impact” on the trajectory of its spread and that there are “encouraging signs” of reduction. However, it said Ireland is at a “delicate and critical point” in terms of how to proceed.

“The Irish people have saved many lives and will save many more,” Mr Harris said. “But it would not take much to go backwards.”

Before considering lifting the current restrictions, the daily increase in new cases needs to come down below 5 per cent, the Minister said. It is currently just under 10 per cent, down from 30 per cent a few weeks ago.

He said he would also like to see a stable number of about 100 people being treated for the disease in intensive care units. The current figure is about 150.

The current figure for the number of people each infected person passes the virus onto is now at around one, down from more than four at the start of the crisis. Mr Harris said when it drops below one the virus will start to slowly die off.

Creep up

He said the Government has the benefit of watching how other countries who confirmed cases of the virus before Ireland are lifting restrictions. He said it may be a case that some restrictions will be lifted but then reimposed if infections rates start to creep up again.

The Government has also announced a new mental health initiative to support people struggling with the impact of the virus and the restrictions. A list of supports has been compiled on a government website and an extra €1 million has been allocated to the HSE for online counselling.

“People in our country are really, really hurting,” Mr Harris said. “We need people to know it’s ok not to feel ok”

He said a recent survey found seven out of 10 people are now consistently “very worried”, which is the level of worry someone feels when going through a highly stressful event such as losing their job.

Four out of five people are worried about their family and friends and about the same number are worried about the economy, he said.