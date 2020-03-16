Coronavirus: Taxi drivers advised to regularly disinfect cars

Taxi drivers are being advised to regularly disinfect their cars and opt for card payments where possible, in a bid to protect themselves and their passengers from coronavirus.

In advice issued by Free Now, the cab-hailing app, the company recommends both drivers and passengers adhere to the HSE guidelines.

Free Now also recommends that passengers touch the inside of the taxi “as little as possible” and to avoid touching anyone’s hands or phone.

Drivers are advised to clean and disinfect their cars regularly and to avoid touching passengers’ phones when processing payments.

In a statement on its website, the company said its “main focus” is to keep drivers, passengers and employees safe.

“Drivers can switch to card payment only so that they can avoid touching cash. We are happy to make this change for any driver who is interested. Drivers can email Customer Care with the request,” the statement says. “We have also temporarily turned off our Match taxi sharing service.”

Joe Herron, President of the Irish Taxi Drivers’ Federation, said taxi drivers are “particularly vulnerable” to the virus.

“First of all, it’s one of the occupations where you’re more vulnerable to get it because you’re in a closed area, a vehicle,” he said.

“Some drivers are carrying cleaning equipment but it’s very hard to get hand sanitiser at the moment, they seem to have all disappeared.”

Sector

He added that the pandemic is hitting the sector particularly hard.

“Most are family men, and lots and lots of them have mortgages so they need an income.As a taxi driver, you just don’t have any back up as such. If you don’t work, you don’t get paid. People in Amazon and stuff, they were all working from home but we can’t do that.”

Alan Cooley, a taxi driver serving Dublin airport, said his fear of contracting coronavirus is severe, but he has no choice but to accept the passengers requesting his services, regardless of where they are travelling from.

“The drivers out here have to take the work. If they don’t take the work, they could be waiting at the terminal for hours,” Mr Cooley said.

“Because you’re self-employed, you’re in a precarious position up in Dublin airport. You have to earn a living. The people getting into your car, you have to bring them home so you have to make that decision on spec.”

He has begun to wipe down the interiors of his car after every ride, as well as places that are touched often, such as door handles.

“Every job I have, I wipe down the seats, I wipe down the doors because you’re kind of left to your own. There’s no information being sent out to us telling us how to deal with it.”

Fears

Despite these actions, he still fears coming into close contact with an individual who has the virus, because that would result in him having to self-isolate for 14 days, giving rise to a loss of income.

He added that the footfall coming through Dublin airport has “dropped substantially” in recent weeks, meaning fares are fewer and further in between.

“If you’re in Dublin Airport, normally you would wait between half an hour and 40 minutes for a job. Now you’re looking at three hours for a job,” he said.

“ Even though planes are coming into Dublin airport, and the manifesto is saying they’re full, they’re not. You’re kind of put under pressure then that you have to take the job no matter what it is.”