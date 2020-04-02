Coronavirus: Surge in cases still expected to hit hospitals in coming days and weeks

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that health authorities are still expecting a surge of cases to hit hospitals in the coming days and weeks.

Mr Coveney told a press briefing that the Government does not yet know if the greatly increased capacity in the hospital system will be sufficient to deal with it. Mr Coveney also suggested that the current restrictions may have to be extended beyond Easter Sunday.

Main points

He said that huge efforts had been made to “effectively double” bed capacity in the health system to create space in the hospital system to create space for patients “if we see a dramatic increase in the number of people that need hospital care – as we expect we will.”

“We don’t know yet whether it’s going to be enough. But what we can say is the more discipline the public shows in terms of complying with the restrictions . . . then the higher the likelihood that our system is going to be able to deal with the peak of this crisis when it happens,” he said.

But Mr Coveney also warned that the current restrictions may be extended beyond Easter Sunday.

“I think people do need to realise that these restrictions may go on for some time and it’s wrong to put a timeline on it,” he said.

“We’ve set an initial period but I think it may well be that we will need to go beyond that initial deadline. But again that will be a decision taken with the best public health advice that we can get.”

He said there were good signs that the spread of the virus had been limited by the measures introduced in recent weeks.

“We have certainly see the spread of this virus staying below what the expectation might have been a few days ago and certainly a few weeks ago. But we would be wrong to be complacent because we have seen in other countries how quickly the spread can accelerate,” he said.

Community Call

The Tánaiste was speaking at a press conference at Government Buildings which announced details of a new initiative – the “Community Call” – which will link volunteers, local authorities, community and voluntary associations to help people in isolation due to Covid-19.

At noon today, Ireland’s independent, local and community radio stations will broadcast a message of support from President Higgins to communities around the country. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 2, 2020

The event was also attended by Minister for Community Affairs Michael Ring and local government junior minister John Paul Phelan, as well as the chief executive of Fingal County Council, Anne Marie Farrelly.

A special helpline has been set up which will link people in need of assistance and support with a range of services from volunteers and community organisations. Practical examples, Mr Ring said, were getting groceries for people and collecting medicines from pharmacies.

Mr Ring also urged people to check in on their neighbours to see if they need any assistance.

It also emerged at the briefing that Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, who had been admitted to hospital for issues not related to coronavirus, is back at his desk.

On Government formation, Mr Coveney said that Fine Gale had “a good day yesterday with Fianna Fail.”

“I think the two parties are really working together to try to make an important step forward,” he said. He added that the two parties were seeking to agree a “framework document” that could “be persuasive” to other parties that might join a government led by the two parties.

“My belief is that Ireland does need a government that has a majority, and has the mandate and the authority to be able to give leadership through this very difficult period, but also to be able to plan for what comes next.”

A Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is meeting on Thursday almost a week after new restrictions on movement were announced last Friday.

The group, chaired by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, is assessing the impact of the measures announced by him in a television address to the nation.

People were told to stay at home in virtually all circumstances and all public and private gatherings have been banned for two weeks as part of the Government’s latest sweeping measures to tackle coronavirus.

At midday, meanwhile a special message recorded by President Michael D Higgins was being broadcast on local, regional and community radio stations, and is for publication in local and regional newspapers.

The Cabinet sub-committee meeting comes as another 14 patients – seven males and seven females – diagnosed with Covid-19 were on Wednesday reported to have died. Ten of the deaths were in the east and four in the south. Eight of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions. There have now been 85 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also reported 212 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, lower than in the two previous days. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,447.

From this week, contact tracing for all confirmed cases is to cover the period of 48 hours before symptoms show; this reflects increasing evidence of asymptomatic transmission of the virus. Contact tracing is also being expanded to embrace people with suspected Covid-19 who are waiting for tests, officials said.

Asked on Wednesday whether the number of cases being reported daily was lower because of reduced testing, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn acknowledged “at present we’re not carrying out as many tests as we would like” due to equipment shortages. “If we were, we’d pick up more people, but that doesn’t mean the picture in terms of patients hospitalised would be any different. They’re the figures we’re most interested in.”

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), meanwhile, has voiced deep concern about “the rapid escalation and global spread” of Covid-19 cases from the coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his agency, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed debt relief to help developing countries cope with the pandemic’s social and economic consequences.

“In the past five weeks, there has been a near-exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week,” Mr Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva where the UN health organisation is based.

“In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide,” he said.