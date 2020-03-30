Coronavirus: State ‘should consider closing borders’ as death toll reaches 46

The Government should consider closing the country’s borders to prevent new coronavirus infections coming into the State, one of the leading infectious diseases experts has said.

It comes as a further 10 people have died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the Republic to 46. Six more died in Northern Ireland on Sunday, bringing the total on the island to 67.

A further 200 confirmed cases brought to 2,615 the number of known cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. Eighty-six new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the North, bringing the total of cases in Northern Ireland to 410.

Dr Paddy Mallon, a consultant at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin and professor of microbial diseases at UCD, said a major risk to the State was more new Covid-19 infections coming in.

“We have got our own outbreak in the country that we are trying to extinguish but the big threat is new infections coming in,” he said.

“We should be looking seriously over the next week at protecting our borders and stopping new infections coming in because it will give us the ability to control the infections that we have.”

The warning comes as the Health Service Executive said it was “impossible to predict” the timing of the peak of infections but it was planning for the worst of the crisis to hit by mid-April.

Eight men and two women died on Sunday in the Republic from the coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19, according to the latest figures released by the State’s National Public Health Emergency Team.

Six of the deaths occurred in the east of the country, three in the northwest and one in the south. The median age of the 10 deaths was 77.

Worldwide infections have surpassed 720,000 with more than 30,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Government has advised medical workers that they face the possibility of “serious moral and emotional distress” due to the difficult choices that may be forced on them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A newly published document illustrates how the pandemic may put the healthcare system under extreme pressure and, in that context, offers an ethical framework for making difficult decisions about the allocation of scarce resources.