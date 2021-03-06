Coronavirus: State passes half a million vaccines doses administered

The number of vaccines administered in the State has passed half a million, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

“Just been informed by the HSE that we have passed the half a million mark of #CovidVaccine doses administered,” Mr Martin tweeted on Saturday.

“Good news. The vaccines are having a significant impact on mortality and serious illness.The number of Covid patients in hospitals and ICU is reducing all the time,” he said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) dropped on Saturday below 100 for the first time in almost two months.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday , Mr Martin urged vigilance as Covid-19 cases rise in a number of European countries.

The Fianna Fail leader said vaccines were working in Ireland, however new variants of the coronavirus remained a cause for concern. “The good news is the vaccines are working,” he said.

“They are reducing the impact of this virus and this can be seen in the reduced levels of infection in our nursing homes and among our frontline healthcare workers.”

Pointing to the 14 -day incidence level of Covid cases falling below 200 this week for the first time since Christmas, Mr Martin said the continued fall in numbers “brings hope”.

But he warned the health service was still “under pressure” despite numbers in hospitals and ICUs “reducing significantly”.

“There has been a steady decline in case numbers principally because the vast majority of people are adhering to the guidelines,” he said.

“However, we have to remain vigilant. The new variant doesn’t let us relax for a moment.”

Mr Martin added that cases are “now on the rise in a number of member states across the European Union”.

“The Government and the HSE are doing everything it can to secure supplies and to give those vaccines to people as quickly as possible,” Mr Martin said.

Earlier HSE chief executive Paul Reid described the fall, which brings ICU patients to 99 and hospitalisations to 401, as “a great sign”.

“ Further protections will happen throughout this weekend as GPs continue to vaccinate more over 80+ year olds,” Mr Reid tweeted on Saturday

Challenging

On Friday Mr Martin admitted meeting the target of issuing 1.25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of March is proving “very challenging” as the Government considers a push for an improved system of sharing unused vaccines in the EU.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Ireland will be part of a group of member states likely to write to the European Commission next week, arguing for a formalised redistribution mechanism to kick in when a surplus of vaccines accumulates in a member state.

Alongside Ireland, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are likely to be signatories to the letter, to be signed by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, sources said. The countries will likely argue such an approach would foster solidarity, and would be especially relevant where there is a risk of vaccines going out of date.

Despite the push for a formalised system to redistribute spare vaccines, Government figures dismissed the suggestion there may be any immediate dividend for the State’s supplies.

A Government spokesman said delivery dates from AstraZeneca have moved three times since Mr Martin set the target, and 23 times in total.

There is significant and ongoing concern in Government over the reliability of deliveries from AstraZeneca. Delivery figures for February were less than half of that anticipated in the Government’s plan for managing the pandemic.

Northern Ireland

A further four people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland. The latest data from the North's Department of Health also shows that another 172 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. There are 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 30 in intensive care.