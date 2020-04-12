Coronavirus: State could face ‘second wave’ if restrictions relaxed too soon

The State could be exposed to a “second wave” of Covid-19 cases if the current restrictions on movement are relaxed too soon or in an ill-considered way, a senior medic has said.

Prof Philip Nolan, president of Maynooth University and chairman of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said management of the virus seemed to be “relatively stable”. There was “a sense”, he said, following weeks of restrictions that the “disease is under control”.

However, Prof Nolan strongly qualified his remarks saying “there could be a rapid re-emergence of the disease, maybe a new peak” and the authorities needed to think very carefully about what they do when the latest period of movement restrictions comes to an end on May 5th.

“If it is confirmed in the coming weeks that the very strong measures currently in place have controlled the disease... then it is reasonable to think about changing the behaviours and regulations,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

“There is a real danger at that point that if we don’t do it very, very carefully that we will get a second wave of disease…What we do after May 5th is critical to determining whether we are past a peak or facing into a new and dangerous peak”.

Testing

Dr Cillian de Gascun, a consultant virologist and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), said the State’s coronavirus testing capacity should “probably” rise to 15,000 in the next two weeks.

He told Newstalk that he expected 5,000 to 7,000 people would be tested for coronavirus each day this coming week.

The Government’s goal is to dramatically increase its testing to 15,000 or so a day and to provide results within 48 hours. Health authorities have been attempting to clear a backlog of tests and Minister for Health Simon Harris on Saturday said he hoped this could be achieved by the end of next week.

“This week we’re expecting to (carry out) between 5,000 to 7,000 a day and then the 15,000 will probably be the second half of (the following) week at best, assuming everything goes according to plan,” Dr de Gascun said.

“We are still expecting new equipment to come on stream and that hasn’t arrived yet so there’s still a number of steps that we’re expecting but certainly our capacity has increased dramatically.”

Dr de Gascun said that when Ireland is able to carry out 15,000 tests a day, it “will aspire” to have tests results back within 24 or 36 hours.

“That will happen because the structure is now in place to allow that to happen,” he added. “People will think that this is sort of me making excuses, I’m trying to just explain what happened, we have had to set up a brand new pathway for this testing process...”

Dark days

Dr Tom Ryan, an intensive care specialist at James’ Street Hospital in Dublin, said he agreed with the view expressed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in his Easter message that there may yet be “dark days ahead” before the pandemic ends.

He said the numbers admitted to ICU “show we are not getting a surge, more a slow and steady build up” among all ages and a broad mix of patients.

“I suspect the surge hasn’t happened because the population at large has...stayed at home and behaved themselves,” Dr Ryan told RTÉ.

He said the hospital was aware of what happened in Italy and had expanded its ICU capacity and had got more ventilators and more monitors.

In response to reports that hospital ICU facilities were not keen to accept patients from nursing homes, Dr Ryan said most doctors were reluctant to refer nursing home patients to ICU. He said the ICU teams were also reluctant to take “futile” cases and this had been the ethos of medical teams for 20 to 25 years. - Additional reporting: PA