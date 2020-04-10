Coronavirus: Social restrictions and Garda enforcement powers extended until May 5th

The restrictions imposed by the Government which were due to expire on Sunday are to be extended for another three weeks, until May 5th, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced.

The recommendation to extend the controls was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team today and accepted by the Government.

Mr Varadkar said because the vast majority of people have complied with the rules the spread of coronavirus has been interrupted. However, while the spread had been slowed significantly it has not been stopped.

Too many people have died and more will die “before it’s all over”, the Taoiseach told a briefing in Government Buildings in Dublin.

He said people could not afford to become complacent or lose focus and “we need to persevere” and to maintain our discipline and resolve.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland had “slowed the spread of the virus but we have not stopped it”.

However, he said that if progress continued over the next three weeks then “we can be hopeful” that restrictions would be eased. He added, though, that there was no guarantee. The Government is working and planning towards a relaxation of the restrictions, but he could not say for definite when this would be.

He said the performance of countries in Europe that are easing restrictions would be monitored, but that relaxing the rules now “was not an experiment that we are prepared to take”. Ireland would be watching how other countries such as Denmark, Austria and the Czech Republic got on in easing their restrictions.

The Government was planning for a return to normality, he said, but for now we have to “take one day at a time”.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that schools would remain closed “until further notice”. The Junior Certificate examinations are cancelled but the Leaving Certificate exams will be rescheduled until late July or August, depending on public health advice and talks with the teaching unions.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said capacity of the system to test and trace new cases needed to be enhanced significantly in the coming weeks if the restrictions are to be relaxed in May.

Minister for Health Simon Harris confirmed that he would extend the regulations empowering gardaí to enforce controls for the same period, until midnight on May 4th.

The Taoiseach said there would need to be “an ongoing Garda operation to ensure people comply”. However, he said that it wasn’t the Government’s intention to turn Ireland into a “police state” and that the gardaí would only use enforcement powers as a last resort.

Mr Varadkar said he hoped that after the three-week period the restrictions can be unwound but could not guarantee this. This would depend on how people respond to the curtailment and the behaviours required.

“They won’t be eased in one go. It will have to be done bit by bit.”

The restrictions might also have to be reimposed if the virus “rises again”.

‘A long way to go’

Earlier in the day chairman of the coronavirus expert group Dr Cillian De Gascun said over the next five to seven days he hoped the testing situation will increase dramatically as additional laboratory capacity comes on stream. No figure has been provided for how many people are waiting for a test or how many tests are being carried out per day.

“We have a long way to go”, but officials are keen to reduce restrictions before too long so people can return to some level of normality as soon as possible, he said told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said when it came to considering a lifting of restrictions it would be in “reverse order” whereby movement and retail would be looked at first.

Ongoing testing and contact tracing in real time – between 24 and 48 hours – was needed to fully contain the disease, he added.

Dr De Gascun pointed out that a “huge cohort” of the population was still susceptible to the virus and that there is no cure yet.

While the focus remains on maintaining the restrictions of recent weeks in order to continue suppressing the virus, senior officials have begun to work on plans for a “phased” exit from the lockdown. However, senior sources stress that even when the easing of restrictions comes, it will only be partial and gradual.

Priorities are expected to include reopening some retail businesses, construction and schools – possibly for only part of the week initially.

Rescue package

Also on Friday Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the Government may need limited access to the new European Union Covid-19 rescue package to help fund the wage-subsidy scheme and support companies in difficulty.

Mr Donohoe said he is confident the country can create “a new economy” and services to recover but he cautioned, “we have a journey ahead of us.”

The new welfare supports will be monitored and may need to be strengthened to aid the recovery as 200,000 workers access the wage subsidy scheme. “If they need to be changed we will do so.”

Mr Donohoe said the deal reached with EU finance ministers on Thursday night has three different elements.

The first is to make loans available to countries in major difficulty to help their healthcare ability to respond to Covid-19; second, there is a company plan – to use European Investment Bank to make money available to companies at low interest rates to respond to Covid-19; and a third plan for workers to help companies pay for wage subsidy schemes.

Briefing

At a Government press briefing on Friday morning, Liz Cavanan from the Department of An Taoiseach said the Court Services is piloting technology that will allow full court hearings to be held remotely once the new legal term begins after Easter.

At the daily briefing from the Government press centre, it was disclosed that until now remote hearings using video links have been used for the most urgent cases.

Some 570 employers have not disclosed their bank details to Revenue, the briefing also heard resulting in employees missing out on €2.19 million in top-up payments.

Ms Canavan said this has been an issue with a minority of employers since the beginning who have no yet registered with the Revenue On-Line Service.

Ms Canavan reiterated the Government message to ask people to stay at home this Easter and not to take “unnecessary journeys” to holiday homes.