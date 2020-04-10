Coronavirus: Social and commercial restrictions extended until May 5th

The restrictions imposed by the Government which were due to expire on Sunday are to be extended for another three weeks, until May 5th, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced.

The recommendation to extend the restrictions was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team today and accepted by the Government.

Mr Varadkar said because the vast majority of people have complied with the restrictions the spread of coronavirus has been interrupted. However, while the spread had been slowed significantly it has not been stopped.

Too many people have died and more will died “before it’s all over”, the Taoiseach told a briefing in Government Buildings in Dublin.

He said people could not afford to become complacent or lose focus and “we need to persevere” and to maintain our discipline and resolve.

The Government was planning for a return to normality, he said, but for now we have to “take one day at a time”.

Mr Varadkar said that the Government was working and planning towards a relaxation of the restrictions, but could not say for definite when this would be.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that schools would remain closed “until further notice”. The Junior Certificate examinations are cancelled but the Leaving Certificate exams will be rescheduled until late July or August, depending on public health advice and talks with the teaching unions.

‘A long way to go’

Earlier in the day chairman of the coronavirus expert group Dr Cillian De Gascun said over the next five to seven days he hoped the testing situation will increase dramatically as additional laboratory capacity comes on stream. No figure has been provided for how many people are waiting for a test or how many tests are being carried out per day.

“We have a long way to go”, but officials are keen to reduce restrictions before too long so people can return to some level of normality as soon as possible, he said told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said when it came to considering a lifting of restrictions it would be in “reverse order” whereby movement and retail would be looked at first.

Ongoing testing and contact tracing in real time – between 24 and 48 hours – was needed to fully contain the disease, he added.

Dr De Gascun pointed out that a “huge cohort” of the population was still susceptible to the virus and that there is no cure yet.

While the focus remains on maintaining the restrictions of recent weeks in order to continue suppressing the virus, senior officials have begun to work on plans for a “phased” exit from the lockdown. However, senior sources stress that even when the easing of restrictions comes, it will only be partial and gradual.

Priorities are expected to include reopening some retail businesses, construction and schools – possibly for only part of the week initially.

Rescue package

Also on Friday Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the Government may need limited access to the new European Union Covid-19 rescue package to help fund the wage-subsidy scheme and support companies in difficulty.

Mr Donohoe said he is confident the country can create “a new economy” and services to recover but he cautioned, “we have a journey ahead of us.”

The new welfare supports will be monitored and may need to be strengthened to aid the recovery as 200,000 workers access the wage subsidy scheme. “If they need to be changed we will do so.”

Mr Donohoe said the deal reached with EU finance ministers on Thursday night has three different elements.

The first is to make loans available to countries in major difficulty to help their healthcare ability to respond to Covid-19; second, there is a company plan – to use European Investment Bank to make money available to companies at low interest rates to respond to Covid-19; and a third plan for workers to help companies pay for wage subsidy schemes.

Briefing

At a Government press briefing on Friday morning, Liz Cavanan from the Department of An Taoiseach said the Court Services is piloting technology that will allow full court hearings to be held remotely once the new legal term begins after Easter.

At the daily briefing from the Government press centre, it was disclosed that until now remote hearings using video links have been used for the most urgent cases.

Some 570 employers have not disclosed their bank details to Revenue, the briefing also heard resulting in employees missing out on €2.19 million in top-up payments.

Ms Canavan said this has been an issue with a minority of employers since the beginning who have no yet registered with the Revenue On-Line Service.

Ms Canavan reiterated the Government message to ask people to stay at home this Easter and not to take “unnecessary journeys” to holiday homes.

Crossroads

Infectious disease specialist Prof Sam McConkey said the Government was now at a crossroads and faced two decisions on treating Covid-19.

The first option is to continue efforts to flatten the curve over a period of six to nine months, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The second choice is “more severe” and would entail a “short, sharp response” to try to prevent the spread of the virus entirely. Such a move would require 32 county involvement, he said.

This was what South Korea and New Zealand were doing and because Ireland is an island it was an approach that could work here, he explained.

This would have to be a political choice and the government would have to weigh up the economic and social costs.

“I feel it has to be a national decision, we would have to get Northern Ireland to go with us on this journey. It would have to be an all island approach. It needs national discussion and involve all the parties in Northern Ireland.”