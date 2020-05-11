Coronavirus: Slight fall in number receiving emergency payment

There has been a slight fall in the number of people receiving the emergency pandemic payment of €350.

The number who received the payment in the past week was 589,000 a decrease of 9,000 on the previous week.

The figure reflects the first signs of restrictions being eased for certain categories of worker - the figure is expected to drop sharply after May 18th when the Government’s back to work protocols begin to take effect.

At the daily briefing in Government buildings, it was disclosed that the weekly cost to the State of the emergency payment is €206 million.

The briefing also heard that 53,200 employers are now registered for the temporary wage subsidy scheme, with a total of 456,200 employees being assisted.

The cumulative value of the scheme is creeping towards €1 billion. It now stands at €878 million and Revenue will generate €13 million in payments.

Elizabeth Canavan of the Department of the Taoiseach also warned of a fraud scam where people were receiving texts purporting to come from the Department of Social Protection.

She said the message related to Covid-19 payments and recipients were asked to click on a link to apply. However, she said the text did not come from Government and warned people not to click on the link.

Meanwhile, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys has indicated businesses in Irelandcould reopen more quickly than expected under the roadmap set out in the Government if the spread of Covid-19 continues to slow.

In an interview on Monday on The Irish Times Confronting Coronavirus podcast, Ms Humphreys said figures showing a slower spread of the illness were encouraging and could expedite the roadmap setting out the timetable for the reopening of the economy, if the trend continues.

“We saw from the figures this week that we are continuing flattening the curve,” said Ms Humphreys.

“If that trend continues we can begin to reopen the economy in line with the roadmap, if not more quickly.”

However, she said: “If the figures go against us and they go up again we may have to reintroduce restrictions.”

Pressed by presenter Deirdre Veldon on the reopening schedule, especially for small businesses like hairdressers and public houses, which will among the last to reopen, Ms Humphreys said: “If we do well on the figures and if we manage to reduce the amount of people who are contracting the virus there is flexibility in the roadmap to allow them open more quickly.

“Again, we will have to be guided by public health advice but certainly the flexibility is there in the public health road map,” she said.

Tie-up scheme

On Monday, the Government also announced the details of a new tie-up scheme for the fishing fleet arising from the collapse of markets for the industry.

Under the scheme both inshore trawlers and larger fishing boats will be given the option of tying up for one or two months of the three months starting from June 1st.

At the Government press briefing in Dublin on Monday, Ms Canavan said the scheme was in response to the closure of many markets to the Irish fishing industries and disruption to normal distribution channels, particularly of restaurants in Ireland and abroad.

That has led to a sharp fall in both market demand and also in a drop in sale prices.

“The scheme gives (fishermen) an option to match supply (with demand). There is a voluntary option to tie up for one or two of the next three months. It will be operational from June 1,” she said.