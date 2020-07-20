Coronavirus: Six new cases but no further deaths reported in Republic

There have been no further deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported on Monday.

A total of 1,753 deaths related to the disease have occurred in the Republic since the start of the pandemic.

Nphet today reported a further six new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,766.

Meanwhile, the North’s department of health (DoH) reported no coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, leaving the total number of fatalities recorded by the department at 556.

Over the weekend 23 new cases of coronavirus were identified, out of 3,552 individuals who were tested.

Twenty-five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area in the last week. The Public Health Agency (PHA) said on Thursday that a cluster had been identified in Limavady, Co Derry, which has been linked to a party at a residential address.

It is understood that a karaoke machine was used at the party and may have been passed around, spreading the infection.