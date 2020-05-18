Coronavirus: Six further deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded six further coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, according to the Department of Health (DoH). It brings the total number of fatalities in the North to 482.

An additional 659 individuals were tested in the most recent 24-hour period, resulting in an additional 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

A total of 4,401 positive cases have been confirmed in the North, and 39,918 people have been tested.

As of Monday there were 71 active outbreaks in care homes.

The figures released daily by the DoH cover mainly deaths in hospitals, and do not include fatalities in care homes and hospices. Statistics released on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, which cover deaths in all settings, showed that a total of 599 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland up to May 8th.