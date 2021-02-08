Coronavirus: Six deaths and 829 cases reported in the State

A further six deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team. This brings to 3,687, the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Of the deaths reported on Monday, five occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84.

Nphet also reported 829 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 204,397, the total number of cases detected in the Republic since the pandemic began.

Of the cases notified on Monday, 386 were in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth with the remaining 301 spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am on Monday, 1,212 people were in hospital with Covid-19, of which 176 were in intensive care units.

Nphet said in statement that as of February 5th, 230,776 people had received a Covid-19 vaccine, with 151,212 people getting their first dose and 79,554 people their second dose.

Earlier, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said vaccinators would travel to the homes of people unable to make it to Covid-19 vaccination centres if “absolutely necessary” to administer the doses.

He said “no person will be left behind” as the vaccination of those over the age of 70 begins from next week, starting with those over 85.

Administering the Covid-19 vaccine to the over-70s cohort as quickly as possible was the priority of the vaccination programme, he said.

This will be carried out under a revised plan using only the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which both must be stored at ultra-low temperatures.