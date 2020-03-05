Coronavirus: Seventh patient tests positive in the Republic

Another patient has tested positive for coronavirus, this time in the south of the country.

The patient is receiving intensive care in an isolation unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH), which imposed visitor restrictions on Thursday evening.

Unlike the other six patients who have tested positive for the virus, there is no link in this case to travel back from northern Italy. At this early stage, public health officials do not know the origin of the patient’s infection.

It is understood the male patient received treatment in the hospital last week and was discharged. He was readmitted in recent days and tested for the virus. The National Virus Reference Laboratory confirmed a positive test on Thursday.

CUH said it was introducing strict visitor restrictions “with immediate effect” due to infection control concerns.

“This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital.”

The hospital said it regretted any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by “these necessary measures.

“All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of infection.”

Hospital management have advised people to contact their GP or out-of-hours service (SouthDoc) in the first instance and to explore “all other options available to them” before going to the emergency departments in the city if their needs are not urgent.