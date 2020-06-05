Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in the State and 28 new cases confirmed

There were seven further deaths of people with Covid-19 in the State, the National Public Health Emergency Team announced on Friday. This brings the total number of deaths to 1670.

There were 28 new cases confirmed in the State bringing the total to 25,163.

It comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Friday that the roadmap to reopening the country will be accelerated and shortened as he said a “new day” is approaching.

The plan will now be shortened from five to four phases.

From Monday people can travel anywhere within their own county or up to 20km from their home, whichever is the larger distance. Travel restrictions will be removed on June 29th.

From Monday groups of up to six can meet indoors or outdoors and groups of up to 15 people can meet for outdoor sport.

Mr Varadkar said working from home should remain the norm. Up to 25 people can attend a funeral.

From Monday public libraries can open and a new summer education programme for children with special educational needs will be introduced.

Playgrounds, once supervised, can reopen on Monday and summer camps for children can also be held once there are no more than 15 people mixing together. High performance athletes can return to training facilities.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that shops can reopen from Monday.

“The shops that are reopening will be required to operate staggered hours opening no earlier than 10.30am and allocating dedicated time for the elderly, vulnerable and at risk.”

Shopping malls can open on June 15th but measures must be taken to ensure that people cannot congregate.

“Summer is not lost and this can be a summer of hope if we keep the virus at bay,” Mr Varadkar said.