Coronavirus: Seven more deaths and 91 new cases reported in Northern Ireland
Total number of confirmed cases rises to 1,089 with 8,486 people have been tested
A man passes by a sign in Belfast urging the public to practise social distancing, as the coronavirus outbreak continues. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Seven more patients with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland.
A total of 63 people who had been diagnosed with coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, have now died in the North.
The latest figures, released on Sunday afternoon, also reported a further 91 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 1,089.
In total 8,486 people have been tested for coronavirus.