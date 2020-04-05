Coronavirus: Seven more deaths and 91 new cases reported in Northern Ireland

Seven more patients with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland.

A total of 63 people who had been diagnosed with coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, have now died in the North.

The latest figures, released on Sunday afternoon, also reported a further 91 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 1,089.

In total 8,486 people have been tested for coronavirus.