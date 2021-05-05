Coronavirus: Seven further deaths and 418 new cases confirmed in the State

There have been seven further deaths relating to Covid-19 and 418 new cases of the virus confirmed in the State.

Meanwhile, the French ambassador to Ireland has said the State’s mandatory hotel quarantine system is too restrictive, unnecessarily harsh and is preventing people from travelling for exceptional reasons, the French ambassador to Ireland has said.

Vincent Guérend said the French embassy had received “large numbers of desperate calls” in recent weeks from Ireland’s French community, many of whom need to travel to France for medical reasons including cancer and cardiac care.

The ambassador told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that mandatory hotel quarantine was preventing those who need to commute between Ireland and France from travelling. There are between 25,000-30,000 French nationals living in Ireland, he said.

“We’re not speaking for normal travel, it’s not business as usual, people go for really compelling reasons, for severe medical treatment, for cancer, for heart disease and we believe the mandatory hotel quarantine prevents almost all travelling and that the exception mechanism is really insufficient.”

Mr Guérand called for the measures to be lifted within weeks rather than months to allow more exceptional cases to travel.

Ireland is currently the only EU member state with such extensive quarantine measures for travellers from other EU countries. Last month, the European Commission told the Government that national public health interests could be protected with less restrictive measures and that “clear and operational exceptions for essential travel should be ensured” while the measures remain in place. The Government is due to respond to concerns laid out by the commission regarding mandatory quarantine later on Wednesday.

There are more than 70 countries on the Government’s red travel list for mandatory hotel quarantine including EU nations France, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Luxembourg.

Also speaking on RTÉ radio, a French national living in Ireland with his wife and four children spoke of how his father, who has cancer, is expected to die in the coming days.

“I’m expected to bury my father and then spend two weeks alone in a hotel room,” he said. “I am also concerned that you can’t appeal before arrival. It’s very stressful, I really think it’s inhuman.”

Vaccine rollout

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is still considering proposed changes to the national immunisation plan through consultations with the chief medical officer and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac). The HSE submitted the plan to Government on Monday, which sticks to the age-based approach favoured by Government but envisages AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines being offered to the under 50s.

Niac currently recommends these vaccines should only be offered to the over 50s, but does allow for some exceptions.

Asked on Wednesday’s Ireland AM show whether there were plans to open 24-hour vaccination centres, Mr Donnelly said with capacity from GPs, regular vaccination centres and pharmacists, the State would not need to vaccinate through the night.

“Ideally you wouldn’t want people having to go in at 2, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “However, if we need to run the vaccine centres 24 hours a day to meet the target of getting the vaccines out as quickly as possible, that is absolutely something we can talk about.”

Darragh O’Loughlin, general secretary of the Irish Pharmaceutical Union agreed there would be no need for 24-hour vaccination once pharmacies could provide the service but warned on RTÉ radio that the vaccine needed to be made more accessible to people who do not live near vaccination centres.

However, medical director of the Tropical Medical Bureau, Dr Graham Fry, said existing vaccination centres should remain open until 10pm or midnight. Dr Fry added that more messaging was needed around the safety of AstraZeneca and that people’s uncertainty about the vaccine could negatively impact the rollout programme.

From Wednesday, people aged 58 years can register for vaccination while the HSE has said it expects to vaccinate a further 220,000-240,000 people by the end of this week.

As of Sunday, May 2nd, 445,561 people were fully vaccinated and had received both vaccine doses. Some 1,159,083 people (26.9 per cent of the population over 16) have received their first dose of the vaccine.