Coronavirus: Seven deaths and 1,372 cases reported in State

A further seven deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team. This brings to 2,977, the total number of deaths in the State since the pandemic began.

Nphet also reported 1,372 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 188,923 the total number of cases detected in the Republic.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 766 cases per 100,000 people nationally.

The median age of Monday’s cases was 41 years old. Of the new cases, 502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm on Monday, 1,905 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 219 were in ICU. There were 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Government is consider tightening restrictions around non-essential travel, with mandatory home quarantine under consideration for those arriving in the State without a negative test result, or from variant hot spots.

The Cabinet is expected to extend Level 5 restrictions for at least another month when it meets on Tuesday.

Earlier, Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid said the organisation was “very anxious” to resume tracing and testing close contacts of people confirmed to have Covid-19.

Close contacts of confirmed cases have not been referred for testing since December 31st as the system became overwhelmed by the spike in cases over the Christmas period. Text notifications warning a close contact had tested positive were sent out and those contacted were asked to restrict their movements.

Mr Reid told Newstalk Breakfast on Monday if there was a “consistent level” below 2,000 daily cases this week, the HSE “would be very anxious to get back to the testing of all close contacts”and get back to a system of full operation.